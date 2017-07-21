Ebay's profit plunges 94 percent

EBay Inc on Thursday reported a nearly 94 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses as well as income tax provisions.

REUTERS: EBay Inc on Thursday reported a nearly 94 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses as well as income tax provisions.

Net income fell to US$27 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$435 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company recorded an income tax provision of more than US$400 million, which dented profit.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)