EU raids Swedish mobile operators on suspicion of blocking rivals

BRUSSELS: EU antitrust regulators carried out unannounced inspections at the offices of Swedish telecoms operators on Tuesday on concerns that they may have sought to prevent others entering the market.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28-nation European Union, said in a statement it had carried out the inspections with counterparts from the Swedish Competition Authority. It did not name the companies.

Earlier, Norway's Telenor said that the European Commission had raided the office of its Swedish subsidiary.

