Exclusive - BroadSoft explores options, including potential sale - sources

REUTERS: BroadSoft Inc , a U.S. provider of software that helps companies offer cloud-based communications services, is exploring its options, including the potential sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

BroadSoft is working with investment bank Jefferies LLC as it pursues a possible sale to another company or a private equity firm, the sources said this week. There is no certainty of any deal, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. BroadSoft and Jefferies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

