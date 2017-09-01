Expedia names Alan Pickerill CFO

Online travel services company Expedia Inc said on Friday it appointed Alan Pickerill as its chief financial officer.

REUTERS: Online travel services company Expedia Inc said on Friday it appointed Alan Pickerill as its chief financial officer.

Pickerill, who was most recently the senior vice president, treasurer and head of investor relations at Expedia, succeeds Mark Okerstrom, currently president and chief executive of the company.

Expedia named Okerstrom to its top job earlier this week, after Dara Khosrowshahi left the company to become CEO of car-ride provider Uber Technologies Inc.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)