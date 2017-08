REUTERS: Expedia Inc named Chief Financial Officer Mark Okerstrom as its chief executive, replacing Dara Khosrowshahi, who took over the top job at Uber Technologies Inc .

Okerstrom, who is also Expedia's executive vice president of operations, will join the company's board, the travel-booking site said.

Khosrowshahi will continue to be a board member.

