Expedia revenue rises 23 percent as bookings increase

REUTERS: Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a 23.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.

The company's revenue rose to US$2.09 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from about US$1.70 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Expedia was US$79.5 million, or 51 cents per share, compared with a loss of US$12.5 million, or 9 cents per share.

The year-ago quarter included charges related to Expedia's purchase of vacation rental site HomeAway Inc, and some other items.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned US$1.17 per share in the latest quarter.

