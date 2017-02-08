Facebook doubles bereavement leave for employees to up to 20 days

REUTERS: Facebook is doubling its bereavement leave for employees and also introducing paid family sick time, chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said in a post on the social media platform.

"Facebook employees will have up to 20 days paid leave to grieve an immediate family member, up to 10 days to grieve an extended family member," Sandberg said in a Facebook post.

Sandberg, whose husband David Goldberg died in May last year after falling on a treadmill and hitting his head, said companies need to make it easier for people to care for their children and ageing parents, and for families to mourn and heal after loss.

"People should be able both to work and be there for their families. No one should face this trade-off," she wrote.

"Companies that stand by the people who work for them do the right thing and the smart thing - it helps them serve their mission, live their values, and improve their bottom line by increasing the loyalty and performance of their workforce."

Previously, the company's employees had 10 days paid leave for immediate family and five for extended family.

Facebook also announced paid family sick time – three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness, like a child with the flu.

In November last year, Facebook announced that all of its full-time employees – both moms and dads – will get four months of paid time off.