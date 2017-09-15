Facebook hires prominent artificial-intelligence expert to open Montreal lab

Facebook Inc plans to open an artificial-intelligence laboratory in Montreal, which will be run by prominent AI researcher Joelle Pineau, two people familiar with the plan said on Friday.

The company will invest US$7 million to support AI research at academic institutions in Canada, the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research said in a statement on its website.

