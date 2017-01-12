Facebook launches "Journalism Project"

REUTERS: Facebook Inc launched its " Journalism Project" on Wednesday as the world's biggest social media network looks to deepen its relationship with news organizations.

Facebook listed a number of initiatives under which it would work with journalists and publishers to develop features to give users better and a faster access to news. (http://bit.ly/2j6l1u9)

