Facebook launches "Journalism Project"

  • Posted 12 Jan 2017 00:20
3D-printed models of people are seen in front of a Facebook logo in this photo illustration taken June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

REUTERS: Facebook Inc launched its " Journalism Project" on Wednesday as the world's biggest social media network looks to deepen its relationship with news organizations.

Facebook listed a number of initiatives under which it would work with journalists and publishers to develop features to give users better and a faster access to news. (http://bit.ly/2j6l1u9)

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

- Reuters