Facebook launches video, GIFs to celebrate 'Friends Day'

SINGAPORE: It's been 13 years since the launch of a social network that changed the way people around the world connected with one another.



Facebook officially celebrates its birthday on Saturday (Feb 4) but ahead of that, the Silicon Valley giant has rolled out a new feature to mark the milestone.

It created "Friends Day" videos, which users may already have seen appearing in their news feeds over the past two days. The videos feature a dancing, human form made up of reaction emojis and faces of a user's friends.

"This video is a compilation of your Facebook friends and the memories you’ve shared together," said Facebook in a media statement.



"You can spark a conversation with your friends by sharing your Friends Day video, as well as other photos and stories about friendship using #friendsday," it added.

Users can also edit the videos by changing the photos and featured friends.

Last year, Facebook set up a similar event to mark its 12th birthday by creating friendship collages which users can share with their friends.

"FRIENDS DAY" GIFS

On Facebook Messenger, friendship-themed GIFs have been launched to add another element to the chat platform. Users can access a selection of animated images from a new GIF tab on Messenger.





(Photo: Facebook)

Facebook reported on Wednesday that its profit more than doubled in the final three months of 2016 as revenues climbed and its user base grew.



It said the number of people using the leading social network monthly increased 17 per cent to 1.86 billion.

"Our business did well in 2016, but we have a lot of work ahead to help bring people together," Facebook co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg had said in a statement released along with the quarterly earnings figures.

"Our mission to connect the world is more important now than ever."