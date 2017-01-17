Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany

BERLIN/MUNICH: Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.

Top German lawmakers are planning legislation this year to force Facebook to remove "hate speech" from its web pages within 24 hours or face fines, a push that could force the social media giant to bear more responsibility for content posted by users.

Chancellor Angel Merkel, who is running for a fourth term this year, has warned that the Internet is not "a space that is free from the law".

Germany's strict libel and slander laws are meant to protect citizens by making it a crime to defame others. More than218,000 cases involving insults were filed with prosecutors in2015. But few Internet based cases were prosecuted.

Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg visited Berlin on Sunday to meet with German government officials considering new regulations on Facebook, according to a Berlin-based source at a rival Internet company.

Dan Rose, who is in charge of partnerships for Facebook, onMonday acknowledged that it was no longer a simple communications platform.

"There is no question we play an important role in the media landscape," Rose told the DLD technology conference in Munich. "There are people who are discovering their news and consuming their video and other media types on Facebook ... We take that role seriously."

The issue has taken on more urgency amid concern by Germany's political establishment that a proliferation of fakenews and racist content, particularly about the 900,000 refugees that arrived here last year, could sway public opinion in theelection campaign.

Facebook on Sunday announced a partnership with German third-party fact-checking organisation Correctiv, promising to update its social media platforms in Germany "within weeks" to reduce the dissemination of fake news.

Rose said it aimed to expand that model to other countries.

CODE OF CONDUCT

Tougher legislation poses challenges for the company's lucrative business model. Like most media companies it is based on generating advertising revenue but without all the costs of producing and managing content. Analysts expect Facebook to have generated US$27.3 billion in revenue last year, more than 43 percent of which is set to fall to the bottom line as net profit.

But measures that would legally oblige such social media platforms to set up "complaints offices" and plough more resources into deleting hate posts or fake news would chip away at that profit.

A year ago Germany got Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube to sign up to a code of conduct,which included a pledge to delete hate speech from theirwebsites within 24 hours. A similar voluntary code was adoptedby the European Union in May.

A September report by a group that monitors hate speech saidit found Facebook deleted about 46 percent of illegal contentreported by users in Germany within 24 hours, more than the 10 percent and 1 percent removed by YouTube and Twitter respectively.

German Justice Minister Heiko Maas wants that rate to beincreased to 70 percent. "A company that earns billions from theInternet also has a social responsibility," he told the Bild amSonntag newspaper last month.

Social networks such as Facebook are concerned that if theyactively search for illegal content such as child pornography orincitement to terrorism, they could be deemed legally liable forsuch content.

To combat that disincentive, the European Union isconsidering adopting a so-called 'good Samaritan' principle fromthe United States that would exempt platforms from liability insuch cases, according to an EU Comission official.

Senior conservative lawmaker Volker Kauder has saidplatforms should also provide information when requested aboutthe identities of those posting fake news and hate speech.

"They say there is too much (hate speech)," he said. "But abig auto manufacturer that produces millions of cars can't say:'I produce so many cars that I can't guarantee they are allsecure.' No, that is not on. I expect and demand from Facebookthat laws are upheld."

