Facebook picks veteran executive to lead hardware efforts - Business Insider

REUTERS: Facebook Inc on Wednesday named one of its veteran executives Andrew Bosworth to lead all of its consumer hardware efforts, including its Building 8 division, the Business Insider reported.

Facebook launched the research shop, called Building 8, last year to conduct long-term work that might lead to hardware products.

Bosworth will oversee Building 8 and Oculus, Facebook's virtual reality arm, according to the report. http://read.bi/2vpOLVr

The Building 8 unit is currently developing a video chat device called project Aloha.

Facebook was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

