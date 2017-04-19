Channel NewsAsia

Facebook's Zuckerberg vows to help prevent repeat of Cleveland murder posting

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds a pair of the touch controllers for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headsets on stage during the Facebook F8 conference in San Francisco, California April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/Files

SAN JOSE, Calif.: Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.

Zuckerberg, speaking at Facebook's annual conference for software developers, expressed the sympathy of company employees to the friends and family of the shooting victim, Robert Godwin Sr.

- Reuters