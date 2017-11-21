Facebook to meet Russian regulators to discuss compliance - TASS

Facebook plan to meet Russian regulators in late December or early January to discuss compliance, TASS news agency cited the head of Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

MOSCOW: Facebook plan to meet Russian regulators in late December or early January to discuss compliance, TASS news agency cited the head of Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

"We will discuss with them all the issues, including localization of databases and prompt removal of prohibited content," TASS quoted Alexander Zharov as saying.

Zharov said in September that Russia would block access to Facebook next year unless the social network complies with a law that requires websites which store the personal data of Russian citizens to do so on Russian servers.

In November last year, Roskomnadzor blocked access to LinkedIn's website in order to comply with a court ruling that found the social networking firm guilty of violating the same data storage law.

(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Heavens)