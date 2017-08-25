Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen in early-stage talks about light-utility vehicle JV: source

Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have held discussions on joining up to produce some light-utility vehicles, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"It's still very vague, we have to see if this will be pursued," the source said, without giving any details.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

The news of the talks was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The paper said such cooperation could include future versions of VW's Caddy panel van and VW's Amarok midsize pickup truck, but added there was still no clarity on the extent of any potential agreement.

