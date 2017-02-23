Fitbit forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
REUTERS: Fitbit Inc forecast lower-than-expected revenue for the current quarter, underscoring the wearable device maker's struggles with waning demand for its fitness tracking bands in a maturing market.
The company said it expects revenue of between US$270 million to US$290 million for the first quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$307.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
- Reuters