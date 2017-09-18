Ford exploring strategic alliance with Mahindra

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co said on Monday the two companies are exploring forming a strategic alliance.

MUMBAI: Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co said on Monday the two companies are exploring forming a strategic alliance.

"The agreement of intent between the two companies will allow each to leverage their mutual strengths during a period of unprecedented transformation in the global automotive industry," the two companies said in a joint statement.

The areas of potential co-operation include mobility programs, product development, distribution within India and global emerging markets among other things.

"Teams from both companies will collaborate and work together for a period of up to three years. Any further strategic cooperation between the two companies will be decided at the end of that period," the statement said.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)