Four options to start with if you’re new to e-sports

Wondering what the fuss is all about? Here’s a list of computer games you might want to check out even if you’re a total n00b.

SINGAPORE: As professional e-sports becomes more mainstream, companies are willing to spend major sums on sponsorship of events and individual competitors.



Many games are now played by millions of players worldwide, in addition to having big audiences on live-streaming platforms on the internet through applications like Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

For those individuals keen to get involved in the increasingly lucrative world of e-sports, here are some games which are relatively easy to pick up and which offer big rewards to the top players.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

Released by game developer Riot Games in 2009, League of Legends (LoL) is a multi-player online battle arena (MOBA) game that is widely played around the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A fast-paced game inspired by a version of the game Warcraft III, with elements of real-time strategy (RTS) and role playing game (RPG), it pits two teams of powerful “champions” across various battlefields and game modes.

In January 2014, the game had as many as 27 million active daily players and 67 million players per month worldwide.

An in-game screenshot from League of Legends. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Its user base has since exploded many times over, as it was reported in a Forbes article that the game had about 100 million monthly players last year.

The prize purse for at last year’s League of Legends World Championships? A whopping US$5 million, according to the website esportsearnings.com

DOTA 2

A direct rival to League of Legends, Valve Corporation’s DOTA 2 is also a multi-player online battle arena game that has roots in Warcraft III.

The game is played between two teams of five players, with each of the ten players independently controlling a unique character known as a “hero”. Its basic premise sees both teams battling each other for kills, experience points and gold.

Teams start at opposing ends of a standardized square map, and whichever team advances the furthest and destroys the main structure of the opposing team’s base, wins.

While destroying the opponent’s base is the main aim, it is common to see players outdoing each other to see who can kill opposing heroes most. Dead heroes revive upon minutes at their respective home bases after being killed.

COUNTERSTRIKE: GLOBAL OFFENSIVE

If your after-school days involved countless hours at LAN shops and cyber-cafes whilst still in your secondary school uniform, then you will definitely be familiar with this computer game.

Originally a modification for the popular game Half-Life, the first-person shooter (FPS) multi-player game Counterstrike, released by Valve Corporation, first came out at the turn of the millennium.

Its latest iteration is Counterstrike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) was released in August 2012 and was named the “eSports Game of the Year” at the 2016 eSports Industry Awards.

The game pits two teams – the Terrorists and Counter-Terrorists – who are tasked to eliminate each other in a shoot-em-up mission.

Teams win when they kill all of their opponents, or if they complete side-objectives of bomb-planting (for Terrorists) or hostage rescue (for Counter-Terrorists).

OVERWATCH

Widely popular among the millennial generation, Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch is also a multi-player first-person shooter video game.

Released in May 2016, the game sees two teams of six taking on roles such as Offense, Defense, Tank and Support. Players within the team them work together to defend control points on a map in a limited amount of time.

Players also get upgrades to their in-game avatars such as newer character skins and victory poses, as they progress within the game.

Overwatch is one of the many lucrative games in the professional e-sports scene, with a total of over US$4.8 million being given away as prize money in competitions worldwide so far.

About 495 Overwatch tournaments have been held worldwide since its beta release, according to esportsearnings.com.