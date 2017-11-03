Frankfurt-listed Apple shares up four percent on third-quarter, iPhone X prospects

Frankfurt-listed shares in Apple Inc rose 4 percent on Friday, after the iPhone maker published better-than-expected earnings and reassured investors over production delays of its latest iPhone X model.

Around 1100 GMT, Apple shares traded at new record highs around 150 euros on the German bourse. The company said late on Thursday after the close of stock market trading that earnings were better-than-expected, and also offered rosy forecast for the holiday shopping season.

European suppliers of Apple also enjoyed strong gains, with Dialog Semi up 3 percent, AMS 2.7 percent, Infineon 1.6 percent and STMicro 1.6 percent.

