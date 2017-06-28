Fujifilm seeks to delay financial report filing deadline to Jul 31

TOKYO: Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was seeking regulatory approval to delay the deadline for filing its financial report to Jul 31.

The company had been due to file the report on Friday.

Earlier this month a third-party investigation found staff and management at its units in New Zealand and Australia had been financially incentivised to book sales earlier than standard practice, artificially bumping up income.

