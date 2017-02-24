Game company seeks to block Facebook from using virtual reality code

REUTERS: Video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc, which earlier this month won a US$500 million verdict against Facebook Inc's Oculus virtual reality unit and its founders for unauthorised copying of computer code, has asked a federal judge to block Oculus from using the code in its products.

The injunction could limit the number of games available for sale for Oculus' Rift VR headset. Facebook paid US$3 billion to acquire Oculus in 2014.

