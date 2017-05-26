GameStop beats first-quarter profit estimates, but maintains full-year forecast

REUTERS: GameStop Corp , the world's largest retailer of video games and gaming consoles, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales on Thursday, driven by robust demand for the Nintendo Switch console.

But the company's shares fell 6.2 percent to US$22.15 in trading after the bell after GameStop maintained its full-year profit forecast.

Although GameStop benefited from sales of the highly sought after Switch console in the first quarter, its forecast reflected the lack of insight into shipments of the consoles for the rest of the year, the company said.

"Without visibility into the product they can deliver to us ... it is tougher for us to raise our estimates," Chief Financial Officer Robert Lloyd said in an interview.

U.S. sales of video games, gaming consoles and accessories rose 24 percent in March, helped by the release of Nintendo's hybrid console and handheld device, Switch, according to research firm NPD.

Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop has struggled to grow sales in recent years as players increasingly download video games off the internet, rather than visit a store to buy game discs.

Its sales of new video games plunged 8.2 percent to US$520.5 million in the first quarter ended April 29.

However, the company posted a surprise 2.3 percent rise in sales at established stores, compared with analysts' average expectation of a decline of 3.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net sales climbed 3.8 percent to US$2.05 billion in the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to US$59 million, or 58 cents per share in the quarter, from US$65.8 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, GameStop earned 63 cents per share, topping analysts' expectations of 51 cents per share.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)