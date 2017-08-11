Germany believes European Commission will propose electric cars quotas

BERLIN: Germany believes the European Commission will propose quotas for electric cars in it next review of measures to cut emissions, a spokesman for the German environment ministry said on Friday.

The Commission said on Monday it had no plans to introduce quotas for electric cars for an automobile sector seeking to recover from the Volkswagen diesel scandal.

The German environment ministry spokesman said without quotas for electric cars the European Union could miss its carbon dioxide emissions targets.

