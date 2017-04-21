GM to start pure-electric model production in China within 2 years - AP

REUTERS - General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The announcement was made by the president of GM's China unit, Matt Tsien, at the Shanghai auto show, according to the report. (http://apne.ws/2obyPqW)

GM, one of the largest automakers in the Chinese market, plans to launch at least 10 "new energy vehicles" by 2020.

To support the growth of its NEV line-up, GM has built a battery assembly plant in Shanghai which should be ready to deliver battery packs next year.

China's auto industry is charging ahead with aggressive plans to electrify cars even as policymakers scale back subsidies aimed at building sales from relatively low levels and consider tapping the brakes on sales quotas for plug-in cars.

