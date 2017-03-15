Gmail app on Android allows money transfers

If writing an email and sending or receiving money had to be done at the same time, the task might have just become easier. Google has announced that its Gmail mobile app for Android will allow users to transfer money. The new feature which does not require a Gmail address has been made available from Tuesday (Mar 14) but is limited to users in the US.

“Recipients are able to receive or request money right from the email itself—without having to install another payment app. They can even arrange for money they receive to go directly into their bank account. Either way, it’s completely free for both of you,” says Google.

The entire process of sending and receiving the money takes place within the app, just as how it is done on its web version. Those receiving the money can configure the app to have the amount transferred directly into their preferred bank accounts or into their Google Wallet accounts. And the entire process, according to Google, does not require any fees.

Image: Google

The steps are fairly simple - just tap the attachment icon; key in the amount and choose between sending and receiving the money.



Whether its paying back someone for a meal or requesting money when you need it most, it can all be done within your Gmail app on Android.

Gmail’s user base has eclipsed that of Yahoo, Microsoft, AOL and several others according to reports.

So it's no surprise that it has advanced its app as a tool of convenience.