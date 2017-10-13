Google to go hard on hardware expansion in Asia Pacific: Executive

Global director for Pixel business Nanda Ramachandran says with the launch of Google Wifi and the impending launches of Pixel 2 XL and Pixel Buds in Singapore, these are helping pave the way for the full suite of its hardware products to be made available here.

SINGAPORE: Consumers waiting to get their hands on the full range of Google-branded hardware in Singapore might be heartened to know that this is in the search giant’s list of things to do.

Mr Nanda Ramachandran, global director for Pixel business at Google, told Channel NewsAsia that the tech giant is taking the first steps to making Singapore an “anchored” market - similar to Australia and India which offers most, if not all, of the company’s hardware products.

These include launching its mesh router Google Wifi in August, and the upcoming launch of its second-generation Pixel smartphone and wireless earphone Pixel Buds in November, the Mountain View-based executive noted.

With these products brought here, it would become easier for Google to understand the marketing needs, support requirements and go-to-market strategy it needs to offer its full library of products in Singapore, Mr Ramachandran said.

He also highlighted that the Singapore office is also the regional office for Asia Pacific, which makes the country a logical choice to be one of three new markets – as well as the first Southeast Asia market – to have access to Pixel 2 this year.

“Our aspiration is to expand our (hardware) portfolio and to expand our markets,” Mr Ramachandran said. “These are critical and strategic to us.” Expansion plans also include Europe, he added, and this can be seen by the other 2 new Pixel launch markets - Italy and Spain.

IMPROVING THE SUPPLY CHAIN

Another aspect that would influence Google’s ambitions to scale its hardware business to more markets is the management of the supply chain – a factor acknowledged by the Google executive.

In order to make sure the components needed to make the Pixel 2 smartphones are in place, Mr Ramachandran said the team has sourced for long-term deals, diversified its stable of suppliers and is gaining confidence in managing the risks involved.

Supply shortage of Pixel smartphones is not a new issue for Google. When it launched its first-generation Pixel device last October, there was a chronic shortage of stock, and tech news site The Verge’s headline this January was telling: “Google is doing a terrible job at shipping its Pixel smartphones”.

The same supply issues appear to be plaguing the company this time round too.

For instance, the carrier-unlocked black-and-white variant of the 6-inch Pixel 2 XL is already out of stock on Google’s website for the US market, when Channel NewsAsia checked days ahead of the shipping date of Oct 19. Meanwhile, there is a six- to seven-week wait for those getting the Just Black variant with Verizon, Google’s exclusive carrier partner in the US, as of Oct 13.

So, will Singapore consumers face similar frustrations when it comes to getting their hands on the phone via local exclusive partner Singtel, come Nov 15?

Mr Ramachandran said the company is “overwhelmed by the sheer interest” in Asia Pacific, but it is “confident” of delivering when it matters.

A Singtel spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia separately that the price plans for the Pixel 2 XL will be available only on Oct 27.