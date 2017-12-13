Google's Pixel Buds now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Google Pixel Buds are now available for sale in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 13).



Google's first headphones will retail at S$238 and is available in one colour, black.



The company said in a press release that the wireless headphones can be bought at Singtel retail outlets. Customers can also pre-order at online retailer Lazada and receive their Pixel Buds as early as Dec 26.



The sale of the Pixel Buds in Singapore is the first in Southeast Asia, which follow closely after the launch of Google Pixel 2 XL last month.

With the Pixel Buds earphones, users can easily control calls, audio and also access Google Assistant with the touch of the right earbud, eliminating the need to look at the phone.



With Google Assistant, Pixel Buds users can get directions, be alerted of upcoming calendar events and also have read messages aloud to them.

The earphones also provide up to five hours of listening time with a single charge, while the "pocket-sized" charging case holds multiple charges for 24 hours of listening time, said the company.

Pixel users who pair up with the Pixel Buds can get real-time translation for 40 languages which include Chinese, Tamil, Japanese and Korean.

By using the built-in microphone, the earphones are able to capture audio and subsequently play the translated version in the user's ears.

