Google to buy part of HTC's smartphone operations for US$1.1 billion

Alphabet Inc's Google is set to announce a deal to acquire part of Taiwanese firm HTC Corp's smartphone operations for about US$1 billion, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A HTC "U11" smartphone is displayed in this illustration photo taken August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Illustration/File Photo
TAIPEI: Alphabet Inc's Google will acquire part of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC's smartphone operations for US$1.1 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Under the deal, Google will acquire a team of people who develop Pixel smartphones for the U.S. firm and receive a non-exclusive license for the Taiwanese firm's intellectual property.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by early 2018.

