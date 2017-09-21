Google to buy part of HTC's smartphone operations for US$1.1 billion

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

TAIPEI: Alphabet Inc's Google will acquire part of Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC's smartphone operations for US$1.1 billion, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Under the deal, Google will acquire a team of people who develop Pixel smartphones for the U.S. firm and receive a non-exclusive license for the Taiwanese firm's intellectual property.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by early 2018.

