GoPro expects first-quarter revenue at top end of its forecast

REUTERS: GoPro Inc on Wednesday estimated its first-quarter revenue at the top end of its forecast of US$190 million-US$210 million, and said it would cut about 270 jobs to reduce expenses.

The company had 1,552 employees as of Dec. 31.

Shares of GoPro were up about 11 percent at US$8.15 in extended trading.

GoPro said it would incur charges of up to US$10 million in the first quarter related to the restructuring.

