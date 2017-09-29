GovTech signs deal with Tableau to equip public officers with visual analytics skills

SINGAPORE: At least 1,500 public officers in Singapore will be equipped with skills in visual analytics over the next three years, after the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) signed a memorandum of intent with Tableau Software on Friday (Sep 29).

In a press release, Tableau said the collaboration will see these public officers gain skills that will allow them to better perform their duties in line with the country's Smart Nation vision.



GovTech chief executive Jacqueline Poh said the partnership will "elevate the data analysis and visualisation skills of public officers, for them to find new and better ways in delivering Government services to the public".

They will also allow public agencies to have access to a selection of content, learning resources and subject matter experts from the analytics company, the press release said.