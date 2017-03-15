Grab ramps up R&D efforts, to add 800 more jobs

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing service provider Grab is pushing the pedal on its research and development (R&D), announcing on Wednesday (Mar 15) the opening of two new centres and the addition of more jobs over the next two years.

The company said it will be adding more than 800 new R&D jobs in the next two years across its six centres - including the two new ones in Bangalore, India, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The other four are in Beijing, Jakarta, Seattle and Singapore.

The Bangalore centre would be located in Indira Nagar and will house up to 200 engineers focused on developing new payment technologies for GrabPay, while the centre in Ho Chi Minh City will create in-app user experiences tailored to the local user base as well as enhance the experiences for the region's users, the company said.

Additionally, it would be moving its Singapore office to a larger space of almost 100,000 sqft in the Central Business District, as well as expanding the size of its Seattle office to more than 6,500 sqft in the city's CBD, according to the press release.

"The expansion will support Grab’s rapidly growing multi-modal transport platform and proprietary payments system across Southeast Asia, which includes the launch of three new transport services in the last quarter, GrabShare, GrabCoach and GrabShuttle, as well as the rollout of GrabRewards, a customer loyalty programme," it said.