Graphics-chip maker Nvidia's revenue beats expectations

REUTERS: Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue surged more than 50 percent for the second straight quarter and beat expectations, helped by rising demand for its graphics chips and strength in rapidly growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.

The company also forecast revenue of US$1.90 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting US$1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Nvidia's shares were down 2 percent at US$114.00 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Revenue in the company's graphics processing units business, which contributes more than three-quarters to its total revenue, rose 57 percent to US$1.85 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29.

The company has traditionally dominated the high-end PC gaming market, where its chips are used to power graphically demanding games such as Electronic Arts Inc's "Titanfall 2" and Ubisoft Entertainment SA's "Watch Dogs 2".

Revenue in Nvidia's automotive business, which produces the DRIVE PX 2 self-driving system used by Tesla Inc , reported a 37.6 percent rise to US$128 million.

Analysts had expected revenue of US$135.3 million from the business, according to research firm FactSet StreetAccount.

Nvidia's total revenue rose to US$2.17 billion from US$1.40 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of US$2.11 billion.

The company's net income more than tripled to US$655 million, or 99 cents per share.

Excluding items, Nvidia earned US$1.13 per share.

Nvidia's shares, the best performer on the S&P 500 index in 2016, had risen nearly five times in the last 12 months up to Thursday's close.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Maju Samuel)