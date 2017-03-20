HCL Tech approves up to US$535 million share buyback

MUMBAI: HCL Technologies, India's fourth-biggest software services exporter, will buy back shares worth up to 35 billion rupees (US$535.5 million), it said on Monday, following a similar move by Tata Consultancy Services last month.

HCL Tech's board approved a repurchase of up to 35 million at 1,000 rupees each, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

TCS, India's top IT firm, in February announced a buyback of shares worth up to 160 billion rupees.

(US$1 = 65.3600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal, editing by Louise Heavens)