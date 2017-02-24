HP Enterprise misses revenue estimates, cuts full-year profit forecast

REUTERS: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co , the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and cut its full-year profit forecast.

The company's shares were down 5.6 percent at US$23.22 in after-market trading on Thursday.

HPE said it expected full-year adjusted profit of between US$1.88-US$1.98 per share, down from US$2-US$2.10 it forecast earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of US$2.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HPE cited increased pressure from a strong dollar, higher commodities pricing and some near-term execution issues for the cut in full-year profit forecast.

The Palo Alto, California-based company, which has been struggling with sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment, forecast current-quarter adjusted profit in the range of 41 cents-45 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 47 cents.

HPE has sold off most of its traditional software businesses since being spun off from Hewlett-Packard Co in 2015, while focussing on adding muscle to its cloud-related hardware businesses, pitting it against much bigger and established companies such as Cisco Systems Inc .

Revenue from its enterprise group, which is HPE's biggest and offers servers, storage and networking services, fell nearly 12 percent to US$6.32 billion in the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

The company's net income was flat at US$267 million.

On a per share basis, the company's net income rose by 1 cent to 16 cents per share from a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 45 cents per share.

Revenue fell 10.4 percent to US$11.41 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 44 cents per share and revenue of US$12.07 billion.

Up to Thursday's close, HPE's shares had risen nearly 88 percent in the past 12 months.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)