HP Enterprise's revenue slips 10.4 percent

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co , the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.

  • Posted 24 Feb 2017 05:20
Signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. cover the facade of the New York Stock Exchange November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The company's net income was flat at US$267 million for the first quarter ended Jan. 31.

On a per share basis, the company's net income rose by 1 cent to 16 cents per share from a year earlier.

Revenue fell to US$11.41 billion from US$12.72 billion.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

- Reuters