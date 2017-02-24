HP Enterprise's revenue slips 10.4 percent
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co , the corporate hardware and enterprise software business of Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 10.4 percent fall in revenue, largely due to sluggish demand for its servers and storage equipment.
- Posted 24 Feb 2017 05:20
The company's net income was flat at US$267 million for the first quarter ended Jan. 31.
On a per share basis, the company's net income rose by 1 cent to 16 cents per share from a year earlier.
Revenue fell to US$11.41 billion from US$12.72 billion.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
- Reuters