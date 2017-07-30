Hutchison Telecommunications sells fixed-line business to I Squared for US$1.9 billion

HONG KONG: Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd said on Sunday it agreed to sell its fixed-line telecoms business to private equity firm I Squared Capital Advisors LLC for about US$1.9 billion, raising funds to invest in its mobile phone business and for working capital.

The company sold its Hutchison Global Communications business, which provides fixed-line phone business as well as Wifi all around Hong Kong, for HKUS$14.5 billion (US$1.86 billion) to a unit of I Squared Capital in cash, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

(US$1 = 7.8095 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Elzio Barreto. Editing by Jane Merriman)