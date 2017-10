Indonesian e-commerce startup Kioson shares jump 50 percent on debut

JAKARTA: Shares of Indonesian e-commerce startup PT Kioson Komersial Indonesia Tbk surged 50 percent on its trading debut on Thursday.

The company sold 150 million shares at 300 rupiah each in its initial public offering to raise 45 billion rupiah (US$3.3 million), it said in a statement.

The stock was trading at 450 rupiah as of 0208 GMT on the Jakarta Stock Exchange.

(US$1 = 13,482 rupiah)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)