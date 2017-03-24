Instagram to blur 'sensitive' content

SINGAPORE: Some changes to Instagram are coming your way. In a blog post on Thursday (Mar 23), the photo-sharing application said users may soon notice a screen over "sensitive" photos and videos when they scroll through their feed, or visit a profile.

"While these posts don’t violate our guidelines, someone in the community has reported them and our review team has confirmed they are sensitive," Instagram said. "This change means you are less likely to have surprising or unwanted experiences in the app."

An example of a blurred out photo or video within an Instagram user's profile. (Photo: Instagram)

Instagram also revealed that two-factor authentication is now available to all its users. To activate it, one can tap on the gear icon in their profile and choose "Two-Factor Authentication". This means that users will be required to enter a code each time they log into the app.