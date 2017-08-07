Interpol signs data exchange deal with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto

SINGAPORE: Interpol on Monday (Aug 7) announced that it signed an agreement with cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks for data exchange as they look to step up ways to combat online crime.

According to a press release, Interpol said the agreement provides a framework for threat information exchange focusing on data related to criminal trends in cyberspace. The deal was signed at the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI) based in Singapore.

Palo Alto, in a separate press release on Monday, claimed that it is the first cybersecurity firm to sign such an agreement with Interpol.

It added that a threat intelligence expert from its Unit 42 team will be assigned to collaborate with the IGCI, and this will help provide a clearer understanding of the current landscape and equip law enforcement officers with information needed to prevent cyber attacks.

This is not the first collaboration between both parties. In April, Palo Alto was one of seven private sector companies that supported an Interpol-led operation targeting cybercrime across the ASEAN region. This resulted in the identification of almost 9,000 command-and-control servers and hundreds of compromised websites, including government portals, Interpol said.