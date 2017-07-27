Iran successfully tests space-launch vehicle: state TV

DUBAI: Iran has tested its Simorgh (Phoenix) space launch vehicle which can be used to send satellites into space, state television reported on Thursday.

"The Imam Khomeini Space Centre was officially opened with the successful test of the Simorgh space launch vehicle", state televison said. "The Simorgh can place a satellite weighing up to 250 kg (550 pounds) to an orbit of 500 km (311 miles)."

