Israel and China sign US$300 million 'clean-tech' trade agreement

JERUSALEM: Israel and China have signed a US$300 million trade agreement meant to boost the export of Israeli environmental-friendly energy and agricultural technologies to China, Israel's Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Moshe Kahlon was in Beijing to sign the "clean-tech" deal which builds on past agreements, the ministry said in a statement.

The new deal, it said, "allows the two sides to expand bilateral economic activity into other environmental-friendly technologies, including advanced agriculture technologies and smart and green energy technologies, which the Chinese government wants to implement using Israeli experience and expertise."

