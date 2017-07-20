Israel's Check Point Q2 profit, revenue up
TEL AVIV: Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that beat expectations on growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.
Check Point earned US$1.26 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from US$1.09 a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to US$459 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.
It was forecast to earn US$1.22 a share on revenue of US$455 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The major attacks that occurred during the last few months have demonstrated the need for a different approach to cyber security. We believe focusing on prevention, sharing real-time attack information and consolidation of the security infrastructure can stop the next attack," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)