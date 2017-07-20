Israel's Check Point Q2 profit, revenue up

Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that beat expectations on growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.

TEL AVIV: Network security provider Check Point Software Technologies reported quarterly net profit that beat expectations on growth in demand for mobile security and threat prevention products.

Check Point earned US$1.26 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the second quarter, up from US$1.09 a year earlier. Revenue grew 8 percent to US$459 million, the Israel-based company said on Thursday.

It was forecast to earn US$1.22 a share on revenue of US$455 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The major attacks that occurred during the last few months have demonstrated the need for a different approach to cyber security. We believe focusing on prevention, sharing real-time attack information and consolidation of the security infrastructure can stop the next attack," said Chief Executive Gil Shwed.

