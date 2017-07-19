Japan's space drone sends first images from International Space Station

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has released the first images taken by its drone on the International Space Station.

The drone is able to move in space, take photos and record video while it is controlled remotely from Earth, the agency said.

In videos posted on the agency's website on Friday (Jul 14), the drone - dubbed the Internal Ball Camera - is shown taking videos and photos of on-board activity, including experiments that were being conducted by crew members.

The drone's purpose is to improve the crew's productivity as they photograph and document their work. The agency added that, at present, crew members spend about 10 per cent of their working hours doing so.

Screengrab from a video taken by the Japan space agency's Internal Ball Camera drone on the International Space Station (ISS). (Photo: JAXA)

Among the drone's features is a camera that can move autonomously in space and record still and moving images by remote control.

Advertisement Advertisement

The recorded images and videos can be checked in real time by flight controllers and researchers on the ground, and then be fed back to the crew on board.

This enables flight controllers and researchers on the ground to check the crew's work from the same viewpoint as the crew, the agency said.

Int-Ball with Astronaut Whitson and Astronaut Fische (Photo: JAXA/NASA）

According to the Japan Times, the drone has a diameter of 15cm and is driven by 12 small propellers.

JAXA added that the camera uses existing drone technology and its exterior and inner structures were all manufactured by 3D printing.



