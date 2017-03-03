Japan's Toshiba prepares Landis+Gyr sale to raise cash - sources

FRANKFURT/BERLIN/ZURICH: Japanese group Toshiba Corp is preparing a potential US$2 billion divestment of smart meter group Landis+Gyr, hoping to rake in capital after a major writedown on its U.S. nuclear unit last month, three people familiar with the matter said.

The group has hired UBS to explore a potential sale or initial public offering of the business, which could take place as early as after the summer break, they added.

A spokeswomen for Toshiba in Europe declined to comment. UBS also declined to comment.

Landis+Gyr, in which Toshiba owns a 60 percent stake, employs more than 5,700 staff and is active in over 30 countries. It said last week that sales would grow by nearly 5 percent to US$1.64 billion in the fiscal year 2016, adding it was "unaffected by Toshiba's challenges".

Toshiba bought Landis+Gyr in 2011 for US$2.3 billion jointly with state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), which holds the remaining 40 percent in the company.

(US$1 = 0.9506 euros)

