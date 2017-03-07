Channel NewsAsia

Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin signs Eutelsat as first customer

  • Posted 07 Mar 2017 22:05
Amazon founder and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos (L)announces plans to build a rocket manufacturing plant and launch site at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida September 15, 2015. HO/Mike Brown/Space Florida/Files

REUTERS - Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin signed its first customer for satellite launch services, inking a deal with Eutelsat Communications SA, Bezos said on Tuesday.

Blue Origin is developing a reusable orbital rocket called New Glenn that is expected to debut before the end of the decade.

“We couldn’t hope for a better first partner,” Bezos said during a keynote address at the Satellite 2017 conference.

(Reporting by Mike Stone and Irene Klotz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

- Reuters