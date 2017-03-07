Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin signs Eutelsat as first customer

REUTERS - Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin signed its first customer for satellite launch services, inking a deal with Eutelsat Communications SA, Bezos said on Tuesday.

Blue Origin is developing a reusable orbital rocket called New Glenn that is expected to debut before the end of the decade.

“We couldn’t hope for a better first partner,” Bezos said during a keynote address at the Satellite 2017 conference.

(Reporting by Mike Stone and Irene Klotz; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)