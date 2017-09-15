Kaspersky Lab co-founder invited to testify to Congress later this month

Eugene Kaspersky, the co-founder and chief executive of Moscow-based anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, was invited on Thursday to testify to U.S. lawmakers later this month over the security of its products.

WASHINGTON: Eugene Kaspersky, the co-founder and chief executive of Moscow-based anti-virus firm Kaspersky Lab, was invited on Thursday to testify to U.S. lawmakers later this month over the security of its products.

The U.S. House of Representatives Science, Space and Technology Committee said on Thursday it invited Kaspersky to testify on Sept. 27. U.S. government and private sector cyber experts were also invited.

Kaspersky Lab did not immediately respond when asked if its chief executive would attend.

The Trump administration on Wednesday told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks, saying it was concerned the company was vulnerable to Russian government influence and that using its anti-virus software could jeopardize national security.

Kaspersky has repeatedly denied allegations that it is a pawn of the Kremlin or that it conducts espionage on behalf of any government.

In an op-ed published by Forbes on Thursday, Eugene Kaspersky defended his company, which he said had been targeted for nearly five years by unsubstantiated rumours that have yielded no proof of any wrongdoing.

"I've repeatedly offered to meet with government officials, testify before the U.S. Congress, provide the company's source code for an official audit and discuss any other means to help address any questions the U.S. government has about Kaspersky Lab - whatever it takes, I will do it," Kaspersky wrote.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)