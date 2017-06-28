Kremlin urges international action to combat cyber crime

Cyber attacks like the one which hit Russia and other countries on Tuesday underline the need for a concerted international action to fight cyber crime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russia's President Vladimir Putin with his Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday's cyber attack caused no serious problems at a corporate or state level in Russia, Peskov also told a conference call with reporters. He said the Kremlin had no information about the origin of that attack.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Source: Reuters