Lavrov says allegations of Russian cyber attacks are fabricated

  • Posted 17 Jan 2017 17:15
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference, dedicated to Russia's foreign policy in 2016, in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW: Allegations of Russian cyber attacks are fabricated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov said at a news conference that U.S. intelligence agencies who had tried to prove that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump had links to Russia have drawn a blank and should be fired.

The Russian minister also described as a charlatan the former British spy who wrote a dossier on Trump's alleged links to Russia.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

- Reuters