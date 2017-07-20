Lenovo's PC business to return to positive growth this year: CEO

Lenovo Group Ltd's personal computer (PC) business will return to positive growth in the current fiscal year 2017/18, the firm's chief executive Yang Yuanqing told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Lenovo, which vies with HP as the world's largest PC maker, saw a return to profit in the year to March, but has seen losses in its smartphone business mount amid rising component costs and swelling marketing spend for new products.

Yang, speaking on the sidelines of a Lenovo artificial intelligence (AI) event in Shanghai, also said that talks with Japan's Fujitsu Ltd to integrate the firms' personal computer businesses were progressing.

